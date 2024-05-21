abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (AEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON AEI opened at GBX 319 ($4.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £152.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,366.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 337 ($4.28). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 292.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 293.70.

About abrdn Equity Income Trust

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

