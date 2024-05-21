Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Lowered to $91.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -477.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

