Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $189.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $177.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $93.16 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

