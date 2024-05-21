Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $193.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $182.00 to $193.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WMS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $93.16 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,353,000 after buying an additional 395,099 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,521,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,385,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,743,000 after buying an additional 104,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,737,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,162,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

