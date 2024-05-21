Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $41,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $166.33 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a PE ratio of 244.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

