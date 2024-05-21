AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2,056.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,493 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of AerCap worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 123.7% during the third quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,196 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 120.8% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,857,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,395 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.42. The stock had a trading volume of 225,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,129. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

