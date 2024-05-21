Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 9,080 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.58. 2,512,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,038. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $91,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,703 shares in the company, valued at $227,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,204 shares of company stock worth $3,001,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

