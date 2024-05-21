Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. 814,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,151. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CL King downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

View Our Latest Report on CBRL

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.