Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 164.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 181,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,844,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 127.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAG. Bank of America increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 80,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,823. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.71. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.45 and a twelve month high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

