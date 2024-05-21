Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 57,894 YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 231.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 96.9% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 91,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,198 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 27.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 89,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of YPF stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. 1,250,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $24.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.