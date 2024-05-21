Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,409 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,901,000 after acquiring an additional 988,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,087,000 after acquiring an additional 742,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $132.30. 1,826,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,829. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.