Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 34,079 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,745,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,134,000 after purchasing an additional 136,292 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Coty by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 141,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 78,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,193,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Insider Activity at Coty

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

View Our Latest Report on COTY

Coty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COTY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. 2,072,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,327. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.