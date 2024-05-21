Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,658 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Tapestry by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,110 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.