Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,412 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Toast by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $76,699,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,600,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,523,000 after buying an additional 2,708,597 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,974,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Toast stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,302,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,076. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.