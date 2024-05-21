Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 118.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNDY. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $131,086,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,240,000 after buying an additional 483,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,754,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 35.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth approximately $32,420,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MNDY. DA Davidson upped their target price on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY traded up $12.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.18. The company had a trading volume of 943,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.20. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $242.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.70 and a beta of 1.24.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.