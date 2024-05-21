Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Insulet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ PODD traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.64. The company had a trading volume of 385,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,330. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.26 and a 200 day moving average of $184.18. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $309.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

