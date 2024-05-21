Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.22 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,460 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. STF Management LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.17. 590,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.39. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.13 and a 12 month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,298 shares of company stock worth $33,247,394 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

