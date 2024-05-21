Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth $3,147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Arch Resources by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

ARCH stock traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.97. 226,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,330. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $187.60.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $558,916.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 3,299 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $558,916.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,152 shares of company stock worth $18,207,158. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

