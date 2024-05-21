Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

NASDAQ UCBI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $26.71. 183,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.92. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

