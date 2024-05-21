Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 427 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $6,251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,561,840. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 4.5 %

Fair Isaac stock traded down $65.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,380.68. The stock had a trading volume of 230,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,701. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $745.45 and a 52-week high of $1,451.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,235.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,197.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,224.40.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

