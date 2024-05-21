Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.55 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 255,995 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 463,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $265,327,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,124 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,593,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,046,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,951 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,656,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,586,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

