Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $1,396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 363.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,683,000 after buying an additional 247,909 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 264.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $119.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

