Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 270,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,436. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

