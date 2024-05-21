Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Announces Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72), Zacks reports.

Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance

ALRN stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Aileron Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 10,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $53,192.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,569.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 10,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $53,192.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,569.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $85,526.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,779,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALRN

About Aileron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.