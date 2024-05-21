Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $982,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Eos Management L.P. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.3 %

APD stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.20. 2,245,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,840. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

