Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Trimmed by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $266.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.43 and its 200-day moving average is $251.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

