Akre Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Akre Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,726,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 1.8% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of CarMax worth $209,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,318. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.