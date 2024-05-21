Akre Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Akre Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for 0.0% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 110.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,312,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.48. 2,912,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,843. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

