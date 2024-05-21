Akre Capital Management LLC Has $634.07 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,255,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up about 5.3% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of CoStar Group worth $634,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,799. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.89, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

