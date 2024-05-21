Alain Bergeron Sells 5,000 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.01, for a total value of C$460,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,003.60.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iA Financial alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total value of C$452,070.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total value of C$422,937.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00.

iA Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

IAG traded up C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$92.45. 325,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 5.50. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3700341 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. Cormark lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on iA Financial

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.