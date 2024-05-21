Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.42% of Albemarle worth $749,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,915. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Albemarle from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.95.

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

