Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.57 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $96.05 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00057975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00019265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,160,210,242 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

