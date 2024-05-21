Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Up 12.8%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) rose 12.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 67,732,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 26,899,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Trading Up 12.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.08.

About Alien Metals

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

