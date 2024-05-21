Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$86.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$86.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATD. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

TSE:ATD opened at C$75.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.66. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$63.29 and a 12 month high of C$87.27. The firm has a market cap of C$72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C($0.26). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of C$26.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.343894 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Further Reading

