AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Major Shareholder Buys $735,314.00 in Stock

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 67,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $735,314.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,039,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,131,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,181 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $122,096.52.

NYSE AFB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. 71,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,518. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 31.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 72,914 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $124,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

