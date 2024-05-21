Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,485 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 289.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after buying an additional 725,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3,199.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,283,000 after buying an additional 706,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after buying an additional 505,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after buying an additional 324,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

LNT stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

