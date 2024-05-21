Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Shares Bought by Kim LLC

Kim LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,673 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC’s holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSA. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 884,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 448,433 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,542,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

ALSA remained flat at $11.40 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

