Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 99,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 143,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,199,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $178.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,027,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,435 shares of company stock worth $34,398,287. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

