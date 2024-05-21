Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.46. 17,481,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,233,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $179.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.69. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.