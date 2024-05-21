Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Up 0.3%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.35 and last traded at $179.07. 3,236,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 22,034,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.46.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day moving average of $147.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,435 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,171,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876,534 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,708,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $11,600,970,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,716,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,355,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,042 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

