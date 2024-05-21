Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 1.2%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $180.75 and last traded at $181.33. 18,207,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 43,213,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $3,721,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,037,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,188 shares of company stock valued at $21,654,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

