American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in American Tower by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.37. The company had a trading volume of 263,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,457. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.20 and a 200-day moving average of $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

