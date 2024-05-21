Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $87,052.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $87,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,800 shares of company stock worth $4,047,552 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,847,000 after acquiring an additional 219,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,860,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,421,000 after buying an additional 244,026 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after buying an additional 547,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,626,000 after purchasing an additional 141,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

