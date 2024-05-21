Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APH. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.45.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $133.37 on Friday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $72.77 and a twelve month high of $134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.01.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

