Analysts’ New Coverage for May 21st (AWH, BCO, BYD, CLLS, CTLT, CVV, CZR, DIT, DLA, EGRX)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, May 21st:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). Raymond James issued a strong-buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER). They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR). They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). They issued an outperformer rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

