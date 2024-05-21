Analysts Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) PT at $25.83

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

