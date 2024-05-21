Analysts Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target at $145.67

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average of $119.56. Leidos has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $149.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

