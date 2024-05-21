Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) PT at $24.36

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBA

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.