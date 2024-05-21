Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

