Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $189.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

